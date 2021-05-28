Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
