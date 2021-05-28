Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien

Posted by 
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 18 days ago

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aEVgzXH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 51 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien, WI
19
Followers
77
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Prairie Du Chien, WIPosted by
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prairie Du Chien. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Prairie Du Chien, WIPosted by
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Thursday sun alert in Prairie Du Chien — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prairie Du Chien. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Prairie Du Chien, WIPosted by
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Prairie Du Chien

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) According to Prairie Du Chien gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.