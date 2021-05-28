Crystal City Daily Weather Forecast
CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
