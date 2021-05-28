Crystal City Daily Weather Forecast

CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 94 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 88 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



