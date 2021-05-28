Cancel
Crystal City, TX

Crystal City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Crystal City Digest
Crystal City Digest
 18 days ago

CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEVgxlp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crystal City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

