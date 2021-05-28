Cancel
Salida, CO

Salida Daily Weather Forecast

Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 18 days ago

SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0aEVgv0N00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

