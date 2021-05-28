Salida Daily Weather Forecast
SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.