Weather Forecast For Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
