Belfast Daily Weather Forecast

BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 62 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



