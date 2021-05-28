Cancel
Belfast, ME

Belfast Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Belfast Post
 18 days ago

BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aEVgrTT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belfast, ME
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

