Wellston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
