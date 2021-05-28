Wellston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.