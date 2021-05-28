Fort Irwin Daily Weather Forecast

FORT IRWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 93 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 92 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 96 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 98 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.