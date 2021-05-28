Cancel
Fort Irwin, CA

Fort Irwin Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Irwin News Beat
Fort Irwin News Beat
 18 days ago

FORT IRWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVgpi100

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

