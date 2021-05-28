Weather Forecast For Ruidoso
RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
