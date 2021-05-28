Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruidoso, NM

Weather Forecast For Ruidoso

Posted by 
Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 18 days ago

RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aEVgo4W00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso, NM
24
Followers
81
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RUIDOSO, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ruidoso area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Valero at 723 Mechem Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Get weather-ready — Ruidoso’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ruidoso: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.