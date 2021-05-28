Cancel
Belle Plaine News Flash

Sun forecast for Belle Plaine — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Belle Plaine News Flash
Belle Plaine News Flash
 18 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) A sunny Friday is here for Belle Plaine, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Plaine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aEVgkXc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belle Plaine, MN
With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

