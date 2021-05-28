Cancel
Litchfield, IL

Litchfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Litchfield News Beat
Litchfield News Beat
 18 days ago

LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0aEVgjet00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

