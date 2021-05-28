Cancel
Rockdale, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockdale

Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 18 days ago

ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aEVgimA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

