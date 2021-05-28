Daily Weather Forecast For Dublin

DUBLIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



