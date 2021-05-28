Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monahans, TX

Friday set for rain in Monahans — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 18 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Monahans Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monahans:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aEVgeFG00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
19
Followers
76
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monahans, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Extreme Weather#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Monahans, TXPosted by
Monahans News Beat

Wednesday sun alert in Monahans — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MONAHANS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monahans. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...