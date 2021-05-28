Friday set for rain in Monahans — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MONAHANS, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Monahans Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monahans:

Friday, May 28 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 69 °F 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.