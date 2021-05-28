Cancel
Denton, NC

Denton Weather Forecast

Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 18 days ago

DENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEVgdMX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Denton, NC
