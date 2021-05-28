Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(FENNVILLE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fennville Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fennville:

Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 65 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.