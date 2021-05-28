Lewistown Daily Weather Forecast
LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.