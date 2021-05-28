Cancel
Lewistown, MT

Lewistown Daily Weather Forecast

Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 18 days ago

LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEVgbb500

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lewistown, MT
With Lewistown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

