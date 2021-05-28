Cancel
Mineral, VA

Friday rain in Mineral: Ideas to make the most of it

Mineral News Watch
(MINERAL, VA) Friday is set to be rainy in Mineral, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mineral:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aEVgaiM00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mineral News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

