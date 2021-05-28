Charlevoix Daily Weather Forecast
CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.