York, NE

Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in York

Posted by 
York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 18 days ago

(YORK, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over York Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for York:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aEVgX1300

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

York Dispatch

York Dispatch

York, NE
ABOUT

With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

