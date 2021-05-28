Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsville, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Grantsville

Posted by 
Grantsville Times
Grantsville Times
 18 days ago

GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aEVgW8K00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grantsville Times

Grantsville Times

Grantsville, UT
12
Followers
74
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grantsville, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grantsville, UTPosted by
Grantsville Times

Grantsville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grantsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!