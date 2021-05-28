Odessa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain Showers Likely
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
