Odessa, MO

Odessa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Odessa News Beat
 18 days ago

ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aEVgUMs00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Wednesday has sun for Odessa — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ODESSA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Odessa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.