Mammoth Lakes, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mammoth Lakes

Posted by 
Mammoth Lakes Daily
 18 days ago

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aEVgSbQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

