4-Day Weather Forecast For Mammoth Lakes
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
