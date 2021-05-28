Cancel
Creston, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Creston

Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 18 days ago

CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aEVgPxF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

