4-Day Weather Forecast For Creston
CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
