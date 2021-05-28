Douglas Daily Weather Forecast

DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



