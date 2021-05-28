Cancel
Douglas Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Douglas News Beat
Douglas News Beat
 18 days ago

DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEVgOJk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Douglas, WY
ABOUT

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

