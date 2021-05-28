Douglas Daily Weather Forecast
DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
