Houghton, MI

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Houghton

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 18 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houghton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houghton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVgNR100

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

