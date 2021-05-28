North Manchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.