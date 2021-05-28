Cancel
Moab, UT

Moab Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 18 days ago

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVgLfZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

