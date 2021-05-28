Cancel
Gunnison, CO

Gunnison Daily Weather Forecast

Gunnison Voice
Gunnison Voice
 18 days ago

GUNNISON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aEVgKmq00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gunnison Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Gunnison, COPosted by
Gunnison Voice

Monday has sun for Gunnison — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GUNNISON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gunnison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Mount Crested Butte, or 17 miles north of Gunnison, moving northwest at 20 mph. Pea to half inch hail may accumulate on Route 135. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mount Crested Butte and Crested Butte. This includes Colorado 135 between mile markers 17 and 27.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."