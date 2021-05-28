Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willcox, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Willcox

Posted by 
Willcox Today
Willcox Today
 18 days ago

WILLCOX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVgJu700

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Willcox Today

Willcox Today

Willcox, AZ
11
Followers
88
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Willcox Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willcox, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Willcox, AZPosted by
Willcox Today

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Willcox

(WILLCOX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Willcox, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Willcox area went to Speedway at 201 N Haskell Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.14, at Chevron at 2905 S Haskell Ave, the survey found:
Willcox, AZPosted by
Willcox Today

Willcox is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(WILLCOX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Willcox. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Willcox, AZPosted by
Willcox Today

Tuesday sun alert in Willcox — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WILLCOX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Willcox. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Willcox, AZPosted by
Willcox Today

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Willcox

(WILLCOX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Willcox. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.