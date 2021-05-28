Cancel
Ferriday, LA

A rainy Friday in Ferriday — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Ferriday Post
Ferriday Post
 18 days ago

(FERRIDAY, LA) Friday is set to be rainy in Ferriday, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ferriday:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aEVgH8f00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Related
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Ferriday is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(FERRIDAY, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ferriday. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Check out these homes on the Ferriday market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: VERY NICE HOME IN THE WOODLAND SUBDIVISION OF FERRIDAY. 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHS THAT IS UPDATED WITH NEW FLOORING AND CARPETING. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND EXTERIOR. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS A GREAT SIZE AND HAS AN ATTACHED BATHROOM. THE HOME IS VERY SPACIOUS WITH A WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM FOR THE ENTIRE HOME AS WELL AS A DRINKING WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM. THE BACKYARD IS FENCED WITH A GIANT NEW, METAL STORAGE SHED, LARGE ENOUGH FOR AN ADDITIONAL CAR/BOAT/LAWN MOWER.... THERE IS ALSO A SMALL STORAGE BUILDING THAT IS WIRED AND PERFECT FOR A SHOP. A LOVELY PATIO IS CONNECTED TO THE FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN, OFFERING EASY ACCESS FOR COOKOUTS AND OUTSIDE ENTERTAINING. THE ROOF IS 3 YEARS OLD! THE SELLER VERIFIED THE SQUARE FOOTAGE THROUGH THE TAX ACCESSOR, HOWEVER, THE BUYER IS WELCOME TO MEASURE FOR ACCURACY.<p><strong>For open house information, contact MELANIE MILLER DOWNER, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmF0Y2hleiUyMEJvYXJkJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OQlJNUy0yMDIwMDU3OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> LOOKING FOR A HOME AWAY FROM HOME? THIS COULD BE IT! THE MAIN HOUSE HAS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH CENTRAL HEAT/AIR & SEPARATED BY A BREEZEWAY IS ANOTHER BEDROOM & LAUNDRY AREA WITH A WINDOW UNIT & WALL HEATER. SOME FEATURES OF THIS PROPERTY ARE A METAL ROOF, VAULTED CEILINGS, INDOOR WOOD STAND ALONE FIREPLACE/FIRE PIT. SIT ON THE SCREENED PORCH & ENJOY A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE ST. JOHN. PIER, BOAT HOUSE & COVERED DECK. SOME FURNISHINGS WILL REMAIN. SOLD "AS IS".<p><strong>For open house information, contact JANICE EASOM, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmF0Y2hleiUyMEJvYXJkJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OQlJNUy0yMDIxMDAzNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Mid-century home overlooking Bayou Louie! Beautiful view from back yard overlooking the bayou! This home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. The other two bedrooms share a very unique jack and jill shower. Living area in back of home overlooking the water! This home also features a large wood burning fireplace, and a galley kitchen! This property also features a 30x30 metal shop, a small green house, and a 20x24 shed attached for extra covered parking! A must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tori Scott, RE/MAX PREMIER REAL ESTATE at 318-427-8005</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> THIS COULD BE YOUR WEEKEND LAKE HOME OR YOUR FULL TIME RESIDENTIAL HOME. BRICK 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN HAS AN ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS & LARGE BREAKFAST BAR AREA WITH BRICK PAVER COUNTER TOPS. DEN HAS A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 CLOSETS & LARGE MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS & CLOSET. COVERED PARKING & OPEN PATIO. LOT SIZE OBTAINED FROM TAX ASSESSOR. SQUARE FOOTAGE & AGE BUILT ESTIMATED. BUYER WELCOME TO VERIFY. SOLD "AS IS"<p><strong>For open house information, contact JANICE EASOM, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmF0Y2hleiUyMEJvYXJkJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OQlJNUy0yMDIwMDY4NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.