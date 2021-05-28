Cancel
Devils Lake, ND

Sun forecast for Devils Lake — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
 18 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Devils Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aEVgFND00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
10
Followers
77
Post
1K+
Views
