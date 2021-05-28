Caribou Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 53 °F, low 33 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night High 58 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



