Caribou, ME

Caribou Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Caribou Today
 18 days ago

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVgEUU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Caribou, ME
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

