La Junta Weather Forecast
LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
