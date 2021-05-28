Cancel
La Junta, CO

La Junta Weather Forecast

La Junta News Beat
 18 days ago

LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aEVgDbl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Junta, CO
Take advantage of Monday sun in La Junta

(LA JUNTA, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Junta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
La Junta gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LA JUNTA, CO) Depending on where you fill up in La Junta, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Arkansas Valley Co-op at 302 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valley Tire at 1000 W 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."