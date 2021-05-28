La Junta Weather Forecast

LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 87 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.