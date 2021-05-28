Friday has sun for Steele — 3 ways to make the most of it
(STEELE, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Steele. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Steele:
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.