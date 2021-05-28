Cancel
Big Sandy, MT

Big Sandy Daily Weather Forecast

Big Sandy Bulletin
Big Sandy Bulletin
 18 days ago

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVgBqJ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

