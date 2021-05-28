Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richfield, ID

Take advantage of Friday sun in Richfield

Posted by 
Richfield Post
Richfield Post
 18 days ago

(RICHFIELD, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Richfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Richfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEVgAxa00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Richfield Post

Richfield Post

Richfield, ID
2
Followers
148
Post
342
Views
ABOUT

With Richfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richfield, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Richfield, IDPosted by
Richfield Post

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(RICHFIELD, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Richfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.