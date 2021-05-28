Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silverton, TX

Silverton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Silverton Times
Silverton Times
 18 days ago

SILVERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEVg8HN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Silverton Times

Silverton Times

Silverton, TX
6
Followers
137
Post
212
Views
ABOUT

With Silverton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Silverton, TXPosted by
Silverton Times

Get weather-ready — Silverton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silverton: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.