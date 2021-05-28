Daily Weather Forecast For Healy

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Scattered snow showers in the day; while areas of fog during night High 44 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 48 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



