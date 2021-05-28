Daily Weather Forecast For Healy
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered snow showers in the day; while areas of fog during night
- High 44 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
