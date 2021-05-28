Cancel
Healy, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Healy

Posted by 
Healy Dispatch
Healy Dispatch
 18 days ago

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aEVg7Oe00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered snow showers in the day; while areas of fog during night

    • High 44 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 48 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Healy, AK
