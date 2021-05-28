Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuskahoma, OK

Weather Forecast For Tuskahoma

Posted by 
Tuskahoma Voice
Tuskahoma Voice
 18 days ago

TUSKAHOMA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aEVg6Vv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma, OK
15
Followers
135
Post
521
Views
ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuskahoma, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.