Weather Forecast For Tuskahoma
TUSKAHOMA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
