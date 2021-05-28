Verdigre Daily Weather Forecast
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
