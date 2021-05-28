4-Day Weather Forecast For Ridgeway
RIDGEWAY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.