Daily Weather Forecast For Abiquiu
ABIQUIU, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.