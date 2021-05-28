Cancel
Abiquiu, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Abiquiu

ABIQUIU, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aEVg2z100

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Abiquiu

(ABIQUIU, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Abiquiu. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Rio Arriba County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Espanola Valley, Upper Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Upper Rio Grande Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TAOS AND EAST CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1225 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pilar, or 18 miles west of Taos, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pilar. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 356 and 374.
Los Alamos County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Domingo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 263 and 267.