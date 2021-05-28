Cancel
Loa, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Loa

Loa Today
Loa Today
 18 days ago

LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aEVg16I00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • 2 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Loa, UT
With Loa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

