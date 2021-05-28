Cancel
Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Wall News Beat
Wall News Beat
 18 days ago

(WALL, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wall Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVfzZU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wall, SD
