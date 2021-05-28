Cancel
Parksville, KY

Parksville Daily Weather Forecast

Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 18 days ago

PARKSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Parksville, KY
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

