4-Day Weather Forecast For Ashland

ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night High 72 °F, low 55 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Rain High 68 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain in the day; while chance rain during night High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.