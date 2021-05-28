Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ashland

Posted by 
Ashland Times
Ashland Times
 18 days ago

ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aEVfxo200

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ashland Times

Ashland Times

Ashland, KS
6
Followers
122
Post
119
Views
ABOUT

With Ashland Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ashland, KSPosted by
Ashland Times

Ashland is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ASHLAND, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ashland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ashland, KSPosted by
Ashland Times

Get weather-ready — Ashland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ashland: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;