Livingston Daily Weather Forecast
LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
