Circle, MT

Circle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Circle Digest
 18 days ago

CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aEVfv2a00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Circle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

