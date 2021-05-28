Circle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 39 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.