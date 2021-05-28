Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(STERLING CITY, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Sterling City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sterling City:

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 64 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 81 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.