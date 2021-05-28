Friday set for rain in Glen Ullin — 3 ways to make the most of it
(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Glen Ullin Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glen Ullin:
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
