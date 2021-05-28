Cancel
Glen Ullin, ND

Friday set for rain in Glen Ullin — 3 ways to make the most of it

Glen Ullin Voice
Glen Ullin Voice
 18 days ago

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Glen Ullin Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glen Ullin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEVfsOP00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glen Ullin, ND
With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Glen Ullin, ND
